Water’s Fine for Summer Recreation Swim in Santa Maria

Summer recreation swim begins Saturday, June 16 at the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Recreation swim is 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday with the last day Friday, Aug. 10. Weekend recreation swim is extended through Sunday, Aug. 26.
Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway, is open for lap swim 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be open for weekend recreation swim 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 16 through Sunday, July 29.
Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.