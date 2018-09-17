Experts Discuss Watershed Recovery, Future Danger of Debris Flows at Montecito Event

Eight months after the Jan. 9 debris flow ripped through Montecito killing 23 people, science experts convened Monday night to talk about the devastating impact and whether more danger looms in the coming months.

“The truth is we don’t know,” said Ed Keller, a professor of environmental geology at UC Santa Barbara. “It is in the realm of the great geomorphologic god in the sky.”

Keller joined Tom Fayram, director of county flood control, and Natasha Lohmus, an environmental scientist for the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, for the talk about watershed recovery at Montecito Union School, which was moderated by Geoff Green, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

Keller said he is managing a group of students which is trying to understand the frequency of historical debris flows in the area, to get a better idea of how often to expect one the size of the Jan. 9 disaster.

Montecito is built on top of debris flows he said, and many have occurred in the region over time.

He said the Rocky Nook debris flow, in Santa Barbara, happened 1,000 years ago and was probably five-to-10 times as big as Montecito's. There hasn't been one in Mission Canyon in 200 years, he said.

Rattlesnake Creek has had about four or five debris flows over the past 125,000 years, Keller said.

Keller had a warning for Montecito residents who receive an evacuation notice; “If it rains we evacuate, evacuate, that is what you have to do because we don’t know yet,” he said of the future danger.

He also suggested implementing a sort of siren system to alert people to a potential debris flow or mudslide, and noted that wildfire remains a threat to the Montecito community.

The abundance of vegetation in Montecito is also a problem, “in particular the eucalyptus trees, which are virtual bombs,” he said.

The Jan. 9 debris flow followed the Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties including the hillsides above Montecito. Intense rainfall in January on the fire-denuded hills caused the massive, fatal debris flow that destroyed hundreds of homes and blocked Highway 101 for almost two weeks.

Lohmus said that the debris flow killed countless wild animals and possibly endangered steelhead trout that can live in local creeks.

She criticized the proposal to install steel ring nets into Montecito-area creeks in an attempt to catch debris in a future debris flow, saying it would likely be a barrier to fish passage and serve as a trap to coyotes and bobcats.

“It will affect wildlife,” Lohmus said. “I kind of visualize them being gill nets for wildlife.”

Keller agreed.

“I am not writing them off yet but I don't know enough about them," Keller said of the nets. “They are not a quick and dirty solution to anything. Generally, we do anyting to the creek, we mess the creek up."

Lohmus said the debris flow gutted so much of the vegetation in local creeks that there is an opportunity to plant native, non-invasive plants to stablize the creek banks and recreate a more natural environment in Montecito.

“We can try to make a natural system that was here long before,” Lohmus said.

Fayram spoke briefly about debris removal and said in future events, crews need to be able to haul the sediment to the ocean.

He made the same point at last week's Board of Supervisor meeting when the county approved hauling sediment from the Carpinteria Salt Marsh to a temporary site off Cathedral Oaks Road near Highway 154.

Thousands and thousands of truck loads of debris were hauled to Buellton, Ventura County and other sites after the Jan. 9 debris flow, and some was dumped onto local beaches.

“Are we going to haul sediment to Fillmore every time?” Fayram asked. “We have to be smarter and we have to come together. No one is going to like every single answer.”

Fayram noted that people who lost their home in the debris flow have a legal right to rebuild — and the county has approved a process for them to do so.

The like-for-like rebuilding ordinance does require, in some cases, new elevation standards and construction methods, he said.

“We have seen what happens to houses made by two by fours when they meet rocks,” Fayram said.

