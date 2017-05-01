Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Water Conservation Ideas Flow from Student Videographers

By Kalani Durham for County Public Worlds Department | May 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Two Cate School students have won first place in the 2017 Water Wise High School Video Contest for their animated video The Water Conservation Lifestyle. Their production also won the People’s Choice Award in the competition sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Water Agency in partnership with local water providers. Students were asked to create 30-second videos on the theme Water Conservation is a Lifestyle.

Second place award went two students from Bishop Diego High School for their video Water Wise with Judo James.

Third place was awarded to We Drought It from a student team at Anacapa School.

Honorable mention went to Hey Neighbor! from Dos Pueblos High School.

Teams from nine high schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. High schools that turned in entries were: Anacapa, Bishop Garcia Diego, Cabrillo, Cate, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Valley.

County Water Agency Manager Fray Crease said, “Following five years of historic drought, this year the students created a variety of imaginative and entertaining ways to promote water conservation as a long-term way of life.”

While the Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private-sector sponsors provide awards for students and teachers.

This year, Allen Construction awarded $500 to first place, Dudek awarded $250 to second place, Ewing Irrigation providing $150 to third place, Carollo Engineers awarded $100 to honorable mention, and All-Around Landscape Supply contributed a $500 gift card for the people’s choice.

This is the first year participating teachers received movie tickets courtesy of NCM Movie Theatres for participating in the contest feedback survey.
 
The Water Agency and local water providers thank the students who participated and the private-sector sponsors for their support.

For more information about sponsors, and to see all contest videos, visit waterwisesb.org/hsvc.wwsb.

— Kalani Durham for County Public Worlds Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 