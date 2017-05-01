Water Conservation Ideas Flow from Student Videographers

Two Cate School students have won first place in the 2017 Water Wise High School Video Contest for their animated video The Water Conservation Lifestyle. Their production also won the People’s Choice Award in the competition sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Water Agency in partnership with local water providers. Students were asked to create 30-second videos on the theme Water Conservation is a Lifestyle.

Second place award went two students from Bishop Diego High School for their video Water Wise with Judo James.

Third place was awarded to We Drought It from a student team at Anacapa School.

Honorable mention went to Hey Neighbor! from Dos Pueblos High School.

Teams from nine high schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. High schools that turned in entries were: Anacapa, Bishop Garcia Diego, Cabrillo, Cate, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Valley.

County Water Agency Manager Fray Crease said, “Following five years of historic drought, this year the students created a variety of imaginative and entertaining ways to promote water conservation as a long-term way of life.”

While the Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private-sector sponsors provide awards for students and teachers.

This year, Allen Construction awarded $500 to first place, Dudek awarded $250 to second place, Ewing Irrigation providing $150 to third place, Carollo Engineers awarded $100 to honorable mention, and All-Around Landscape Supply contributed a $500 gift card for the people’s choice.

This is the first year participating teachers received movie tickets courtesy of NCM Movie Theatres for participating in the contest feedback survey.



The Water Agency and local water providers thank the students who participated and the private-sector sponsors for their support.

For more information about sponsors, and to see all contest videos, visit waterwisesb.org/hsvc.wwsb.

— Kalani Durham for County Public Worlds Department.