Waterwize of Santa Barbara Launches Residential Water Recycling Service

Waterwize of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the launch of its residential water recycling service.

The company, at 1029 State St. in Santa Barbara, will specialize in providing homeowners with gray water recycling systems engineered to capture water that ordinarily goes down the drain and reroute it to irrigate landscaped areas.

Primarily two system options will be available for residents wishing to recycle their gray water. A standard "Laundry to Landscape" system captures water from the washing machine and reroutes it to targeted landscaped areas.

The more comprehensive "Advanced ECO System" is designed to collect a cumulative amount of additional water from the shower, sinks and washing machine, then reroute it to targeted landscaped areas.

“Homeowners can expect to save significantly in landscape irrigation expense, and often this is the largest component of residential water usage,” said Bill Coverdale, director of operations for Waterwize. “If enough people recycle their gray water and use it for irrigation, we can make a significant impact to our community’s water conservation efforts.”

— Richard Girard represents Waterwize of Santa Barbara.