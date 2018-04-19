Wave Sweeps 2 from Guadalupe Beach; 1 Rescued, 1 Missing

Authorities rescued one person who was swept out to sea at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park on Sunday morning, but at midday they were were still searching for a second individual who remained unaccounted for.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded at 10 a.m. to a report of a water rescue at the park after two people were swept off the beach by a wave, Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said one person was rescued but a second was still missing two hours into the rescue at the park about four miles west of Guadalupe.

Crews from the Guadalupe and Santa Maria fire departments assisted in the search, along with the county water rescue team, the county Air Support Unit, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Los Angeles and a Coast Guard vessel from Morro Bay, Sadecki said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for more information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.