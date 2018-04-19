Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:24 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Wave Sweeps 2 from Guadalupe Beach; 1 Rescued, 1 Missing

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 30, 2014 | 11:55 a.m.

Authorities rescued one person who was swept out to sea at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park on Sunday morning, but at midday they were were still searching for a second individual who remained unaccounted for.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded at 10 a.m. to a report of a water rescue at the park after two people were swept off the beach by a wave, Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said one person was rescued but a second was still missing two hours into the rescue at the park about four miles west of Guadalupe.

Crews from the Guadalupe and Santa Maria fire departments assisted in the search, along with the county water rescue team, the county Air Support Unit, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Los Angeles and a Coast Guard vessel from Morro Bay, Sadecki said.

No other information was immediately available.

