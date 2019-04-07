Waves of Mourners Honor Marcie Kjoller with Celebration of Life, Paddle-Out

A week after Santa Barbara woman died at East Beach, hundreds gather to remember mother, wife, friend, teacher, triathlete and All-American swimmer

Surfers make their way out to Sunday’s paddle-out for Marcie Kjoller. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of people gathered at Santa Barbara’s East Beach for the celebration of life of Marcie Kjoller. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A flower is caught in the surf at East Beach. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Flowers float in the waves during the paddle-out in honor of Marcie Kjoller. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Dawn Schroeder holds up Marcie Kjoller’s Momentum 4 Life swim cap during Sunday’s memorial for Kjoller, who died March 31 while ocean swimming off Santa Barbara’s East Beach. The two women and best friends co-founded Momentum 4 Life and Moms in Motion, and were fellow teachers and teammates at UC Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

More than 100 people joined Sunday’s paddle-out for Marcie Fuller Kjoller, who died March 31 while ocean swimming off Santa Barbara’s East Beach. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Family, friends and acquaintances from across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast gathered for a memorial and paddle-out Sunday in honor of Marcie Fuller Kjoller, a former All-American collegiate swimmer, triathlete and local teacher who died while swimming at East Beach.

Kjoller had gone ocean swimming with a group of friends the morning of March 31. Authorities say she was out in the water beyond the volleyball courts when her friends realized she was in distress.

They rushed to her rescue but, in spite of sustained efforts by emergency responders, Kjoller was declared dead at the scene. She was 50.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the cause of death, but test results are pending.

A large crowd of family members, friends and others turned out for Sunday’s ceremony celebrating Kjoller’s life and connection to the water.

The throng grew quiet, and only the sound of the waves could be heard as her family took the microphone.

“My mom will forever be my inspiration and role model,” Kjoller’s daughter, Alanna, said. “My mom was a cheerleader at heart ... My mom poured every ounce of herself into what she cared about.”

People watched from the shore as more than 100 participants with boards and kayaks made their way out past the breakers, where they formed a circle, held hands, splashed water into the air, threw colorful flowers on the swells and chanted.

A Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat also joined the floating assembly, spraying its fire hose in commemoration.

On shore, hundreds shared hugs, and many people took photographs and videos.

Kjoller was a three-time All-American in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She helped UC Santa Barbara earn four consecutive Big West Conference titles between 1987 and 1990. She was inducted into the Gaucho Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Red Piano in downtown Santa Barbara was considered Kjoller’s “happiest place on Earth,” and friends say she enjoyed dancing, singing, gardening, yoga and other activities.

“Marcie was all-accepting,” Meghan Davy told the crowd. “She had that in-your-face personality. She had that super fun and hip mom personality.”

Kjoller and her two daughters were members of the Santa Barbara chapter of National Charity League, and she taught first and second grades at Santa Barbara Charter School.

Dawn Schroeder, a former UCSB teammate and triathlete, held Kjoller’s swim caps.

In 2001, Kjoller and Schroeder co-founded Moms in Motion to help women train for triathlons. The two teachers later started Momentum 4 Life, a former triathlon club.

“Marcie was wearing this pink cap on her final swim,” Schroeder said. “It says ‘greet the sun, test the water, dive in, feed your body, nourish your soul, embrace laughter, live fully ... repeat.’ And then her blue Momentum 4 Life cap underneath closest to her.

“She will remain everywhere for all of us,” she continued. “In the ocean, in the sunshine, in the heart-shaped rocks, in the rainbows, in the sundogs we saw Monday morning ... even in the ordinary clouds — her love and energy are too strong to end.”

The ceremony concluded at The Red Piano.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.