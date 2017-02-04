Waves of Surfers Bring Their Best at Annual Rincon Classic

The Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic continues Sunday at Rincon Point on the Santa Barbara-Ventura County line.
The day features Longboard, Juniors, Boys, Gremlins, Wahines and Women’s division heats and finals. The finals of the Boys, Juniors, Men’s, Masters, Legends and Grand Masters also will be contested.
Among the elite surfers competing are Cory Arrambide, Andrew Bennett, Conner Coffin, Nathaniel Curran, Tim Curran, Pat Curren, Tom Curren, Kellen Ellison, Kilian Garland, Jason Knell, Adam Lambert, Matt Maheri, Mike McCabe and Dane Reynolds.
An easing west swell, with waves between 4 and 7 feet are forecast.
Sunday/ Secondary Rounds
2 Longboard Semi Final Heats 6:45-7:15 a.m.
4 Juniors Quarter Final Heats 7:15-8:15 a.m.
4 Boys Quarter Final Heats 8:15-9:15 a.m.
3 Wahines Quarter Finals 9:15-10 a.m.
3 Gremlins Quarter Final Heats 10-10:45 a.m.
2 Mens Semi Final Heats 10:45-11:15 a.m.
2 Legends Semi Final Heats 11:15-11:45 a.m.
1 Masters Repechage 11:45 a.m.-noon
1 Grand Masters Repechage noon-12:15 p.m.
2 Juniors Semi Final Heats 12:15-12:45 p.m.
2 Boys Semi Final Heats 12:45-1:15 p.m.
1 Wahines Repechage 1:15-1:30 p.m.
1 Gremlins Repechage 1:30-1:45 p.m.
Expression Session 1:45-2:05 p.m.
Finals: All finals 20 minutes long
Longboard Final 2:05-2:25 p.m.
1 Womens Final 2:25-2:45 p.m.
1 Gremlins Final 2:45-3:05 p.m.
1 Masters Final 3:05-3:25 p.m.
1 Legends Final 3:25-3:45 p.m.
1 Wahines Final 3:45-4:05 p.m.
1 Grand Masters Final 4:05-4:25 p.m.
1 Boys Final 4:25-4:45 p.m.
1 Mens Final 4:45-5:05 p.m.
1 Juniors Final 5:05-5:25 p.m.
SIMA Classic Sunday Awards Ceremony
Lions Park Carpinteria, 6197 Casitas Pass Road 6:30-9:30 p.m.
