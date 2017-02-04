Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Waves of Surfers Bring Their Best at Annual Rincon Classic

Competition continues Sunday with full schedule of heats, finals and awards ceremony at Lions Park Carpinteria

Kilian Garland competes Saturday in the Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic.

Kilian Garland competes Saturday in the Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Kilian Garland. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Kellen Ellison. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Kellen Ellison. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Kellen Ellison. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Kilian Garland. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Adam Lambert. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Adam Lambert. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Adam Lambert. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 4, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

The Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic continues Sunday at Rincon Point on the Santa Barbara-Ventura County line.

The day features Longboard, Juniors, Boys, Gremlins, Wahines and Women’s division heats and finals. The finals of the Boys, Juniors, Men’s, Masters, Legends and Grand Masters also will be contested.

Among the elite surfers competing are Cory Arrambide, Andrew Bennett, Conner Coffin, Nathaniel Curran, Tim Curran, Pat Curren, Tom Curren, Kellen Ellison, Kilian Garland, Jason Knell, Adam Lambert, Matt Maheri, Mike McCabe and Dane Reynolds.

An easing west swell, with waves between 4 and 7 feet are forecast.

Sunday/ Secondary Rounds

2 Longboard Semi Final Heats 6:45-7:15 a.m.

4 Juniors Quarter Final Heats 7:15-8:15 a.m.

4 Boys Quarter Final Heats 8:15-9:15 a.m.

3 Wahines Quarter Finals 9:15-10 a.m.

3 Gremlins Quarter Final Heats 10-10:45 a.m.

2 Mens Semi Final Heats 10:45-11:15 a.m.

2 Legends Semi Final Heats 11:15-11:45 a.m.

1 Masters Repechage 11:45 a.m.-noon

1 Grand Masters Repechage noon-12:15 p.m.

2 Juniors Semi Final Heats 12:15-12:45 p.m.

2 Boys Semi Final Heats 12:45-1:15 p.m.

1 Wahines Repechage 1:15-1:30 p.m.

1 Gremlins Repechage 1:30-1:45 p.m.

Expression Session 1:45-2:05 p.m.

Finals: All finals 20 minutes long

Longboard Final 2:05-2:25 p.m.

1 Womens Final 2:25-2:45 p.m.

1 Gremlins Final 2:45-3:05 p.m.

1 Masters Final 3:05-3:25 p.m.

1 Legends Final 3:25-3:45 p.m.

1 Wahines Final 3:45-4:05 p.m.

1 Grand Masters Final 4:05-4:25 p.m.

1 Boys Final 4:25-4:45 p.m.

1 Mens Final 4:45-5:05 p.m.

1 Juniors Final 5:05-5:25 p.m.

SIMA Classic Sunday Awards Ceremony

Lions Park Carpinteria, 6197 Casitas Pass Road 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

