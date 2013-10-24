Waxing Poetic Celebrating New Store, New Neighbors with Open House

This month, beloved jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic is excited to host a grand reopening Open House to celebrate its new storefront in Los Olivos and welcome a few new neighbors to the neighborhood, including clothing retailer Wendy Foster and shoe boutique Romp, for a fun day of fall fashion!

Join Waxing Poetic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and enjoy designer trunk shows, live music, nibbles and hourly giveaways.

Waxing Poetic, Wendy Foster and Romp have recently opened their doors on the same block, providing a one-stop shopping destination for fashion lovers in Los Olivos. This Saturday, all three stores are joining together to celebrate, and will hand out Fall Fashion Passports to customers. Visit each boutique and receive a stamp in your passport for a chance to win the grand prize — a gift from all three boutiques! Guests will also enjoy live music by the Off the Grid Gang while shopping, and can also enter in hourly giveaways. This day of festivities celebrating new neighbors and fall fashion is a great opportunity to start shopping for the holidays — or treat yourself!

Stop by Waxing Poetic, Wendy Foster and Romp on Saturday for a fun day of jewelry, shoes and fashion. Come between noon and 4 p.m. for the festivities! This event is free and open to the public.

Waxing Poetic Los Olivos is located at 2477 Alamo Pintado Road. For more information, call the Los Olivos store at 805.686.4545.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other gift-able offerings– have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell. Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.