Waxing Poetic Collaborates with AHA! on Exclusive Jewelry Collection to Benefit Local Teens

Imagine jewelry that empowers teens and helps combat school bullying. Thanks to a first-time collaboration between local jewelry designer Waxing Poetic and AHA!, a nonprofit serving Santa Barbara area teens, it’s now possible to purchase limited edition charms and bracelets that directly benefit Santa Barbara area high school students.

A pre-holiday party celebrating the partnership will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Waxing Poetic Boutique in Summerland, complete with mini-tarot and astrology readings, raffles, chair massages, refreshments and more.

“I fell in love with AHA! and its mission to help young people find their voice, stand-up to bullying and spread acceptance,” said Patti Pagliei-Simpson, co-founder and creative director of Waxing Poetic.

She said her company shares AHA!’s ideals, many of which are engraved on the jewelry she designs, with evocative words cast onto the metals, giving voice to the universal truths of love, hope, faith and family.

Inspired by her own AHA! moment, which eventually led to the founding of her company 12 years ago, Pagliei-Simpson agreed to design brass and sterling silver charms and bracelets with the “AHA” insignia, donating 50 percent of the proceeds to the nonprofit.

AHA! serves nearly 3,000 families each year through in-school, after-school and summer programs which counsel teens on how to create connected, accepting communities and eliminate prejudice and bullying on school campuses. Though the AHA! imprimatur represents the nonprofit, it has universal appeal as the definitive expression of understanding and transformation.

In fact, the two organizations are so certain that “aha” will resonate with the masses that they’ve launched a social media campaign themed “What’s Your AHA! Today?” encouraging people to wear the AHA! jewelry, snap a selfie and post their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with a note about one or more sources of inspiration. They then would encourage their followers to comment, share and post their own “aha” influences.

For Dr. Jennifer Freed, who co-founded AHA! 15 years ago with Rendy Freedman out of a passion for empowering teens, said her AHA! inspiration for the day is “listening and laughing, two sure ways to open the heart." Freedman’s AHA! Inspiration parallel’s the mission of her organization: “Teach a young generation to celebrate differences and you will have an adult community with endless resources.”

This is exactly what Freed and Freedman hope to accomplish with their nonprofit. Both women are licensed psychotherapists, mediators and educators who combine their professional training with their gift of natural nurturing to empower today’s youth to make our world a more open, accepting place.

The organization relies heavily on private donations and never turns a family away for lack of funds. They are hopeful that proceeds from the jewelry sales, timed to coincide with holiday shopping, will directly benefit teens in the Santa Barbara area.

Community is important to Pagliei-Simpson as well. In addition to selling her company’s collection through select department and specialty stores nationwide, Waxing Poetic has stand-alone boutiques in Los Olivos and Summerland, not far from the Santa Barbara headquarters of AHA!

Items for sale include: AHA! camp bracelet (retail $42), AHA! tag bracelet (retail $24), AHA! tag charm (retail $24) and AHA! camp charm (retail $24). All jewelry is made using brass and sterling silver. Items can be purchased online by clicking here or at Waxing Poetic stores at 2350 Lillie Ave. in Summerland and 2477 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

The holiday party is free and open to the public on Saturday. Click here for more information about AHA!

— Ann Pieramici represents AHA!