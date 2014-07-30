Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Waxing Poetic Heats Up with Dazzling New Summer Collection

By Sydney Gardner for Waxing Poetic | July 30, 2014 | 11:35 a.m.

As beautiful Santa Barbara’s “June gloom” begins to fade, Waxing Poetic is introducing its hottest new summer designs — perfectly suited to accompany you on your holiday travels and adventures. Express yourself with its modern heirloom jewelry, for summer or for any season.

Welcome warmer days with easy-to-wear jewelry from Waxing Poetic’s summer 2014 collection — an assortment that is sure to stand out and amaze.

One of its top-selling pieces is the Transformative Dragonfly Pendant, a 1-inch sterling silver, brass and pyrite charm with a Labradorite and Swarovski Pacific opal. This glorious dragonfly symbolizing vibrancy and light is composed of gemstone and crystal settings. Intricately twisted wire creates the detailed texture of the beautifully crafted wings. The backside tail of the pendant is etched with the word “Transform” as a dragonfly experiences many transformations throughout its life and symbolizes peace, strength and good luck, providing a delicate transformation the moment placed around their neck. Whether it’s a summer birthday gift or an addition to your own jewelry collection, the Dragonfly Pendant is a charm to cherish. This piece is priced at $130.

There are two new enchanting insignia designs — including the tag insignia, a distinguishing rectangular sterling silver tag shape with a waxy edge with a carved serif-style initial cast in a warm bronze and the quatrefoil insignia, an architecturally and symbolically based quatrefoil shape holds a powerfully simple and strong sans serif style brass initial with etched silver and carved brass framework honor each letter like a tiny altar. These exquisite pieces are the perfect accessory to start off your summer in a uniquely personalized, and fabulous fashion.

“This collection is a demonstration of all things Waxing Poetic stands for — love, happiness, joy and faith," said Stephanie Kheder, Waxing Poetic's lead product designer. "The pieces are detailed, beautiful and meaningful. They’re perfect for everyday wear or any festive summer occasion.”

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or visit one of Waxing Poetic's flagship stores in Summerland (2350 Lillie Ave.) and Los Olivos (2477 Alamo Pintado Ave.). You can also find a specialty retail location nearest you.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 

