Waxing Poetic Hosting MidSummerland Day Dream Celebration

To celebrate the longer days of summer, and in honor of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, Waxing Poetic is hosting a MidSummerland Day Dream event this Sunday at its Summerland boutique, 2350 Lillie Ave.

Come enjoy a live harpist, poetry readings, light food and refreshments, and shop Waxing Poetic’s antique style charm jewelry. This event is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their own whimsical poetry to share among friends.

Join Waxing Poetic for the fantastical MidSummerland Day Dream event from 1 to 4 p.m. and shop Waxing Poetic’s jewelry line while enjoying romantic background music from Simone Salmon. As the former principal harpist at UCLA’s School of Music, Simone will be playing Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream and other classical concert pieces on the harp.

Live poetry readings will also be interspersed throughout the event, and poets and poetry groups are welcome to bring their work to perform. Chryss Yost, Santa Barbara’s current poet laureate, will be reading a few of Shakespeare’s notable works for shopper’s enjoyment.

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Renaissance costumes or Shakespeare-inspired garb to celebrate the Midsummer. Light food and refreshments will be provided, and fun activities will be offered for children joining the merriment. Every hour during the event, Waxing Poetic will be hosting giveaways of their various charms and pendants, including their Three Graces Cameo Collection. Guests can also purchase Waxing Poetic’s celestial inspired products and engraved pieces for those wishing to add a little poetry and storytelling into their jewelry collection.

Waxing Poetic invites the community to join in the fun at its MidSummerland Day Dream event and celebrate the long summer days! So come on down in your best Renaissance attire, and enjoy live harp music and poetry readings on Sunday at Waxing Poetic. For details, call the Summerland boutique at 805.770.2847.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.