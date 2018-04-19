Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Waxing Poetic Joins Inaugural Blue Dot Sale in Carpinteria

By Sydney Gardner for Waxing Poetic | June 16, 2014 | 2:55 p.m.

Calling all loyal friends and lovers of Waxing Poetic! We are pleased to participate in the inaugural Blue Dot Sale at the Carpinteria Women’s Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Tuesday, June 17.

For one day only, the Blue Dot Sale will host more than 60 local boutiques, businesses, art galleries, restaurants and more, encouraging locals and visitors alike to come visit the quaint seaside town, and take advantage of one-time deals and discounts.

Waxing Poetic at 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria will be offering exclusive discounts of up to 70 percent off its Retired and Collectible jewelry, coveted designs that are no longer in production. These rare and limited pieces won’t last long, and with such precious few available, shoppers are encouraged to get them while they last!

This is the perfect opportunity to shop for special keepsakes for any special occasion.

For inquiries regarding this event, please call Waxing Poetic at 805.220.6509.

Waxing Poetic celebrates the potential for transformation in all of us. Our jewelry pays homage to the journey of our lives: where we come from, what our stories are, and how they have influenced both the world and us.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or to find a specialty retail location near you.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 
