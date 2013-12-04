Relax Amid the Holiday Rush at Waxing Poetic’s Ladies’ Rendezvous Event

To get in the holiday spirit, local jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic is partnering with Cashmir Beauty Lounge to host a festive Ladies’ Rendezvous day of indulgence on Friday at their Summerland store, to help ladies with their holiday wish lists.

Waxing Poetic invites all ladies looking for a day of pampering, indulgence and shopping just in time for the holidays.

Ladies are invited to stop by Waxing Poetic Summerland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday where they can start creating their holiday wish lists and enjoy pampering from Cashmir Beauty Lounge, which will be offering mini manicures, simple hair styling and more.

Light refreshments will also be provided by Michele’s Tesora so attendees can indulge in chocolate treats while they browse. Waxing Poetic will have its popular Boutique line on display, along with favorite past collections. Guests can build a wish list for themselves while browsing for gifts for sisters, mothers, daughters and friends.

Come relax, rejuvenate and spoil yourself before the craziness of the holidays begins. Waxing Poetic’s Ladies’ Rendezvous is the perfect treat to get a head start on creating a gift wish list for husbands or start shopping for others. isit the Summerland store at 2350 Lillie Ave. for spa treats, shopping and more. For additional details, call the Summerland location at 805.770.2847.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.