Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Relax Amid the Holiday Rush at Waxing Poetic’s Ladies’ Rendezvous Event

By Jennifer Zacharias for Waxing Poetic | December 4, 2013 | 10:23 a.m.

To get in the holiday spirit, local jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic is partnering with Cashmir Beauty Lounge to host a festive Ladies’ Rendezvous day of indulgence on Friday at their Summerland store, to help ladies with their holiday wish lists.

Waxing Poetic invites all ladies looking for a day of pampering, indulgence and shopping just in time for the holidays.

Ladies are invited to stop by Waxing Poetic Summerland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday where they can start creating their holiday wish lists and enjoy pampering from Cashmir Beauty Lounge, which will be offering mini manicures, simple hair styling and more.

Light refreshments will also be provided by Michele’s Tesora so attendees can indulge in chocolate treats while they browse. Waxing Poetic will have its popular Boutique line on display, along with favorite past collections. Guests can build a wish list for themselves while browsing for gifts for sisters, mothers, daughters and friends.

Come relax, rejuvenate and spoil yourself before the craziness of the holidays begins. Waxing Poetic’s Ladies’ Rendezvous is the perfect treat to get a head start on creating a gift wish list for husbands or start shopping for others.  isit the Summerland store at 2350 Lillie Ave. for spa treats, shopping and more. For additional details, call the Summerland location at 805.770.2847.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 