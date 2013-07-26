Waxing Poetic Holding Moving Sale Before Opening New Storefront

Local jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic is pleased to announce that it is moving its flagship Los Olivos location to a new storefront just down the street.

To celebrate the move and make room for new collections coming soon, Waxing Poetic is having a moving sale at its current location, 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave.

The moving sale, featuring retiring collections, one-of-a-kind-treasures, limited furniture and store fixtures, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Waxing Poetic invites the community to visit its new location starting in August.

Waxing Poetic is moving just a short distance down the street to its new address, at 2477 Alamo Pintado Ave. This new storefront is conveniently situated in Los Olivos, just steps from the many wine tasting rooms, eateries and other retail stores, making it easier than ever for Waxing Poetic fans to visit the flagship store.

Before the big move, come visit the old storefront one last time to shop Waxing Poetic’s charm jewelry at a deeply discounted price. Once Waxing Poetic has settled into its new space, shoppers can look forward to several events in the late summer and fall to celebrate its grand reopening.

For more information, call the Los Olivos store at 805.686.4545.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.