Waxing Poetic Summerland Celebrates ‘Poetic Giving’ Fundraisers to Benefit Local Charities

With the holidays upon us, Waxing Poetic would like to make a positive impact in the community as a valuable reason for celebrating the season.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, Waxing Poetic Summerland is proud to kick off its first-ever “Poetic Giving” fundraiser event to benefit the Dream Foundation. The second event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 and will benefit Santa Barbara Middle School.

The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness. Since 1994, it has served more than 20,000 final dreams and has never turned down a qualified dream request.

Santa Barbara Middle School was founded in 1976 by a group of students, parents and teachers concerned about the junior high years. The founding members of the school, many of who are still involved, sought to create a school that would combine an innovative, challenging academic program with an environment responsive to the many needs of adolescent students.

Waxing Poetic invites the community to come on an adventure of creativity, intuition, friendship and fun — and to make giving a poetic experience!

The Waxing Poetic Giving Team has created a unique way to support the community by bringing people together to shop, socialize and give back to a local charity embodying the “Poetic Giving” experience. Mingle and jingle with appetizers complimentary of Café Luna, and sip from a selection of wines donated by Santa Barbara Winery along with other local wineries, while shopping for a good cause. Waxing Poetic will give 20 percent of the proceeds back from sales that night, and will extend the shopping for one month from each event date by mentioning the charity in store, or providing a promotional code when shopping online. The Dream Foundation code is DREAM14, and the Santa Barbara Middle School code is SBMS14.

"Waxing Poetic jewelry is about staying connected to what matters most,” said Patti Pagliei-Simpson, founder and CEO of Waxing Poetic. “Over the years, we have had the privilege to be part of a community of people who care and want new ways to express their desire to give. We have had the opportunity to also examine what this means as a business. We started Poetic Giving as an act of thanks, an expression of love and support to the amazing organizations in our community. It is our hope that items purchased through Poetic Giving will touch and inspire others, be a reminder of thanks, and become that much more meaningful to those who wear them."

“We are thrilled to strategically partner with loyal Waxing Poetic customer and beloved community leader Jodi Fishman-Osti to host our first Poetic Giving fundraisers to share with friends, family and our community alike,” said Jacob Richmann, vice president of sales for Waxing Poetic. “We will look at these first events as an opportunity to initiate into a broader giving program at a national level.”

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Waxing Poetic, local organizations and charities in giving back to the community and impacting people in a very enriching and positive way,” Fishman-Osti said.

The Dream Foundation helps enhance the quality of life for individuals and families facing a life threatening illness by granting a final wish. These individuals and families, who sometimes face financially devastating medical expenses, are gifted with a chance to enjoy special time with their loved ones. Dreams range from making long lasting memories with their families, having a faraway friend visit, or taking an international trip. Waxing Poetic is pleased to partner with the Dream Foundation and help fulfill the dreams of adults nationwide.

For over 35 years, Santa Barbara Middle School has worked to fulfill and exceed the goals of cultivating a student’s passion for life and lifelong learning, a deep sense of trust in themselves, strength, and courage to succeed at life’s challenges, and compassion and respect for others.

Join Waxing Poetic for its Poetic Giving events on Dec. 4 and 10 and give back to these deserving charities. Waxing Poetic’s Summerland boutique is located at 2350 Lillie Ave. For details, please call the Summerland Boutique at 805.770.2847.

Waxing Poetic celebrates the potential for transformation in all of us. Our jewelry pays homage to the journey of our lives: where we come from, what our stories are, and how they influence both the world and us. Designed in California and hand crafted by Artisans worldwide, our jewelry taps into the universal truths of life.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.