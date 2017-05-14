Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Way Collective, Church’s New Community Outreach

By Kelly Carlson for First Christian Church of Santa Barbara | May 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

To bridge the gap between elder generations and the millennial generation, the First Christian Church of Santa Barbara, 1915 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, is empowering a new community outreach, the Way Collective, said the Rev. Tim Burnette.

The Rev. Tim Burnette Click to view larger
The Rev. Tim Burnette

“The Way Collective is a community of shared practices and values rooted in the Jesus wisdom tradition," said Burnette, who is senior pastor at the church.

"Our church has been ministering and serving Santa Barbara for over 100 years, embracing the changing times with our traditional Sunday morning worship service and making room for more hospitality and connection,” he said .

“Due to the tricky postmodern nature of contrasting and conflicting generational ideologies, curating a community where everyone can belong is somewhat of an art form,” he said.
 
The Way Collective has been meeting in breweries for book clubs and live podcasts. There’s an ecological sustainability exhibit at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival.

Pints and Parables with Peter Rollins, a Christian author and speaker, is slated for May 26 at SOhO.

Organized gatherings will begin in the fall, emphasizing friendships, transformative experiences, and fresh conversations about topics that inform and inspire everyone to live with more beauty, wholeness, depth, wisdom and urgency.

Self-described as passionate about translating Christianity for the 21st century, Burnette is a minister and theologian. He has spent 15 years in ministry and is a doctoral candidate at Claremont School of Theology.

“We are excited about the new possibilities of connecting with a generation who is increasingly absent from formational communities like churches,” he said.

Burnette can be reached at [email protected] To learn more about the Way Collective, visit www.waycollective.org. To contact the First Christian Church of Santa Barbara, call 682-9228 or visit www.fccsbca.org.

— Kelly Carlson for First Christian Church of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 