Wayne Mellinger: The Myth of the Hero’s Journey as a Guide to Life

The vast catalog of the world's great mythologies can be examined as a compendium of insights into the human condition. In particular, the myth of the “hero's journey” is an archetype of the transformational process, revealing wisdom about managing moments when our foundational understanding of ourselves and of our world significantly changes.

By placing ourselves in the myth of the hero's journey, we contextualize these transformational moments within the broader contours of our lives, cultivate attitudes in which we reframe our problems as “tests” and learning opportunities, and more easily locate the meaning in our suffering. My goal in this essay is to explore how the myth of the hero's journey can be a resource for self-discovery and a guide through the turbulent waters of life.

According to Joseph Campbell, the late 20th-century mythologist, many of the greatest stories from the world's mythologies boil down to one story — the “hero's journey” (also called “the monomyth”). The structure of this popular narrative consists of three basic parts: separation, initiation and return. The hero begins in one reality, from which he or she becomes separated by being placed in another reality where s/he is initiated, and then returns to the beginning reality.

This basic algorithm is ubiquitous, found in a vast amount of our cultural discourses, including children's bedtime stories, television shows, Hollywood movies, sacred texts, orally transmitted folk stories, and the great literature of Western civilization. Examples include: the narrative of Jesus' life found in the New Testament, the ancient Greek epic Homer's Odyssey, and the popular Hollywood movies The Wizard of Oz and The Matrix.

Campbell detailed the narrative structure of the hero's journey, describing 17 stages, although not all monomyths contain all 17. Some myths may focus on just one of the stages while others order the stages in a slightly different manner.

During the initiation, the hero undergoes a series of extraordinary challenges. Centrally, the hero must leave the world of the familiar and face that which is unknown. The low point of the mythological round is “the supreme ordeal” — a grueling set of trials and tribulations in which the hero symbolically dies and is reborn. Heroes descend into the underworld and face powerful adversaries. This confrontation leads to an expansion of consciousness and their symbolic rebirth.

Our journeys through life tend to follow a similar pattern. We struggle for wholeness and seek to find meaning in life. Our quests for self realization lead us to separate from the familiar and to adventure into unknown territories. Something is missing from our normal world, and we must set forth to go find it. Thus, the subsequent path of adventure that is life follows a narrative structure similar to that of Campbell's archetypal hero's journey.

Here is my version of these stages:

» 1. Beginning State. Before the journey begins, the individual is in the world of the routine and familiar, and things have grown stale in their life. The individual feels fragmented and incomplete as they have not realized nor utilized their full potential. A deep and persistent longing underlies his or her life, leading to feelings of apathy and alienation.

» 2. The Call to Adventure. This is a declaration from the depths of the individual’s soul that it is time to leave behind everything they thought their life was supposed to be. Something beckons them to wake from their slumber because they are no longer able to accept the normal way of doing things.

» 3. Meeting of Mentor and Allies. Along the way, the individual may encounter helpers who remind them of their calling, give them protection and assist them in their travels. These guides may present maps and magical ”instruments of power” they will need on their journey.

» 4. Crossing Into the Unknown. Because the old ways of doing things no longer work, the individual must discover or invent new ones. As they enter into unfamiliar territories, they often must deal with the Guardian of the Unknown — their “Shadow” — all of the repressed and unacknowledged aspects of themselves that block them from reaching their fullest potentiality.

» 5. The Series of Tests and Temptations. These progressively harder trials are a process of initiation into the mysteries of life. In confronting those aspects of ourselves that are obstacles to the journey, we find unknown strength and unexpected gifts that we aid us on our journey and when we return.

» 6. The Supreme Ordeal — or the Dark Journey of the Soul — a grueling confrontation between the individual and their major challenge. Their greatest challenge is often their fear of their potentiality. The individual must symbolically must “slay the dragon,” and through this they become reborn. A better version of their self is achieved through this confrontation.

» 7. Getting the Reward. The individual must bring out that which they went in to recover, the “Holy Grail” — that is their unutilized potential. Through the transformation process, individuals experience an expansion of consciousness, acquire unique gifts, become self-actualized and develop a soul-rooted way of being in the world.

» 8. The Return. The hero returns to the familiar with their gifts, which will benefit their community.

Every individual can potentially follow the impulse to seek something greater. We often yearn for further evolution. We wonder if there could be more to life than what we are currently experiencing. Life transformations may lead to changes in identity, often accompanied by the pangs of existential angst. These are turning points in which our whole sense of self is altered. Triggering events may include marriage or divorce, death of a loved one, entering a new phase of life, or the introduction to a new group of intimates and peer group.

Some major life transformations follow the process outlined above. They are metaphorical descents into the underworld in which we struggle with our demons and face our fears. We may thus achieve a fuller, more encompassing sense of self.

When humans undergo a process of transformation, whether it is a career change, a romantic relationship or a stage of life, we polarize ourselves into hero and demon. The hero is that part of us that says “Yes to life!” that wants to grow and contribute, even if that means descending into hell. Our demon seeks to hold us back and creates the hell we must navigate. As these different aspects of ourselves are reconciled, we move into a new level of consciousness. We receive the reward of the transformation and return to life with a new, more authentic sense of self.

The hero’s journey never ends. At some point, after the return to community to share the gifts of our adventure, stasis will set in again. True heroes continue to hear the soul’s call to explore new territories, reach new heights and live more authentically.

Campbell's monomyth provides an accurate model for orienting one's life. Anyone seeking to achieve personal self-actualization and lead a creative life filled with insight enacts the archetypal pattern of myth of the hero's journey. Especially those who must rebel against traditions and authorities, those who are seduced by the mystery and magic of spiritual life, and those who are displaced, marginalized and silenced by oppressive powers. By facing life's challenges as the hero proceeds on his or her journey, we enable deep psychological transformation. Moreover, we bring forth the courage and conviction to live life to its fullest with unique creative potentiality.

I invite you to take an approach to living life that assumes you are on a sacred journey, charting a direction for your life, whether you are aware of this or not. You are the hero of your own story. If you become conscious of your path, you can live each day more fully. If you see yourself as a hero, you can be of greater service to the world. You must come to regard your problems and setbacks as tests of your resolve and as opportunities to use strength, wisdom and other gifts that you might not know you have. To feel the rapture of being alive, you must follow your bliss and take the heroic path.

The myth of the hero's journey can be used as a map of self-discovery and a guide for personal growth. Each of us must undertake the journey of descent into the underworld if we are to reach our potential. Our life journey is centrally about finding fulfillment through bringing our gifts to the world. The hero's journey pattern allows us to find meaning in our suffering and to envision blessings emerging from our pain. It helps us to cultivate an approach to life in which we face the unknown with courage and conviction, focus on our particular purpose in life and discern what is truly of value.

So fellow heroes, pick up your swords and continue on your journey!

— Wayne Mellinger, Ph.D., is a social justice educator, writer and activist. He is a board member of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE-SB) and recently was appointed by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams to the county Behavioral Wellness Commission. The opinions expressed are his own.