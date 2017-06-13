Wayne Mellinger: To Save Lives, Increase Funding for Behavioral Wellness

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is holding budget hearings this week. Because of dire economic predictions, all departmental leaders have been asked to put forward budgets with proposed cuts of 5 percent.

Given the large number of people with untreated mental health disorders currently living on our downtown streets, I urge the Board of Supervisors to restore funding to programs serving the homeless and the mentally ill in the 2017-2018 county budget.

Specifically, we need to increase the numbers of psychiatric beds available to county residents, continue funding warming centers and homeless shelters, and maintain adequate staffing levels in social services.

Last week, I lost yet another friend on the streets. A young Latino man in his 30s, Daniel was dually diagnosed with schizophrenia and opiate addiction. He lived a meager existence with just the clothes on his back, sleeping under bridges and near freeway exit ramps.

The voices he heard tormented him and led him to believe he had made a “deal with the devil.” I do not know if any program would have necessarily prevented his death from overdose, but I am certain that there are plenty of others who desperately need a lot more care.

Our nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis. We have a health-care system that often fails to provide basic care to people with mental illness. This failure to provide treatment overburdens emergency rooms, local jails and homeless shelters.

Only about a third of people who need treatment for mental disorders receive it. These people getting no care at all and having no place to go have contributed significantly to the increase in homelessness in our country.

Locally, it is estimated that about half of the people on the streets suffer some form of mental illness. Half of those suffer from substance abuse issues.

My own personal journey through homelessness gave me the opportunity to confront horrible, ugly and unacceptable realities that were largely hidden from me prior to my becoming homeless.

People with mental health challenges, physical disabilities and other major life obstacles often lack access to care, housing and public assistance; they must fend for themselves in the dog-eat-dog environment that comprises contemporary urban homelessness.

Because of my personal experiences with homelessness, I feel a particular obligation to testify in public about what I have witnessed. I have seen the human consequences of a society without an adequate safety net to prevent people from free-falling to the bottom.

I have seen the outcome of under funding vital programs needed to help people lead lives of dignity and worth. I have seen levels of suffering that seem socially unacceptable tolerated to meet budgetary requirements.

Many of these people getting no care lead tragic lives filled with enormous suffering. Each of the women I have met with mental health challenges and who are forced to live on the streets has been repeatedly sexually assaulted. Most others, both men and women, have been victims of other forms of violent crime.

Many cycle in and out of jails, emergency rooms and homeless shelters in what has been dubbed “the revolving door” — never receiving the integrated and sustained psychiatric treatment they need and deserve. They often die unnecessary deaths at an early age.

It has been more than 50 years since states began shuttering mental health institutions. “De-institutionalization” was supposed to be accompanied by the growth of community-based treatment options.

The old asylums were seen as mere warehouses in which no one ever recovered and with treatment that was often inhumane. Unfortunately, the new community-based mental health services never emerged.

When our economy faced yet another economic downturn, the states, as usual, reduced mental health funding to save money. This pattern of cuts in mental health funding during periods of economic decline has had devastating effects.

Those devastating effects include levels of homelessness not seen since the Great Depression, local jails becoming de facto mental health institutions; the “criminalization of poverty” (in which local communities implement “anti-homeless” ordinances largely meant to harass those on the street in the hope that they might just go away); and increases in substance use and abuse as those with untreated mental disorders “self-medicate” with street drugs.

Since we know how decreasing funding for mental health services negatively impacts our community, let's not make these mistakes again!

Budgets are necessarily statements of shared moral values and imperatives, in which communities monetarily enshrine that which they most cherish. We must decide as a community to make sure that everyone one who needs care gets it. We must decide that we are no longer going to allow our neighbors in need to suffer due to lack of services.

This is not the time to cut mental health services. After years of under-funding these services we are finally expanding our continuum of care to best serve the needs of our community.

Slowly we are helping people get the help they need so that they can make the transition off the streets, becoming self-sufficient and healthy members of our community. Let us no longer pretend to not know that there are grave human costs when we decrease funding for social services.

Urge the Board of Supervisors to restore funding to homeless and mental health services so that fewer people like Daniel will die on the streets.

— Wayne Mellinger Ph.D. is a social justice educator, writer and activist. He is a board member of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE-SB) and recently was appointed by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams to the county Behavioral Wellness Commission. The opinions expressed are his own.