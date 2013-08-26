Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Wayne Mellinger: We Must Save the Community Kitchen

By Wayne Mellinger | August 26, 2013 | 3:46 p.m.

None of us knows when we might need a strong safety net to keep us from free-falling to the bottom. Increasingly, for the poorest residents of Santa Barbara County that safety net is being gradually taken apart.

The Community Kitchen at the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter in downtown Santa Barbara is an outstanding local resource that serves very healthy and nutritious meals to some of the poorest people in our city.

Currently it serves three meals a day to the residents of the shelter and is open to the public at lunch times, during which it serves about 120 other people. Due to severe budget shortfalls, the large public lunch program will be suspended on Sept. 3 and the Community Kitchen will only provide meals for shelter residents.

This will be a devastating loss for our community, and it will have huge negative impacts for our neighbors on the streets and other poor people in our community, many of whom are seniors, working families, people with mental health challenges and veterans.

I believe that if our community rallies around this pressing concern that there is a chance that this program could be saved. It will take the combined efforts of ordinary citizens, philanthropic organizations and the faith communities.

The Community Kitchen fills a very important need in our city, and the reduction of its services will leave a gaping hole in the continuum of food services provided for our county’s poorest residents.

I know this well because I have significantly benefited from the Community Kitchen as well as other programs offered by Casa Esperanza.

Perhaps like many people in Santa Barbara, I had no awareness of any of the programs for my first two decades living in this area. I arrived in Santa Barbara in the mid-1980s to do graduate training at UCSB and taught mostly at local colleges for the next 20 years.

A series of personal crises in 2005 left me suddenly unemployed and homeless. A friend dropped me off at the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter, where I gained access to mental health services, learned about addiction treatment options and started on a journey to a new and healthy life. Throughout my long and sometimes difficult journey of recovery, the Community Kitchen was always there to feed me!

My point is that none of us knows what crises might befall us later in life and when we might need a strong safety net in our community to save us from a free-fall to the bottom. I certainly did not. A child of a middle-class family educated to be a working professional, I had no inkling of the exact nature of our local social safety net.

But when I desperately needed help it was there. At one point in my comeback I was staying at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, waiting for a treatment bed to become available at the Hotel de Riviera. While the Rescue Mission provides a light breakfast at 5:30 a.m. and a simple but hearty dinner at 6:15 p.m., were it not for the substantial meals provided by the Community Kitchen, I would have become very hungry each day.

The Community Kitchen is a vital lifeline for those trying to rebuild their broken lives!

While the need for the lunch program at Casa Esperanza is mitigated for some people who are able to access emergency food stamps or for those who are eventually able to receive a monthly benefits check from SSI/SSDI, many people using the Community Kitchen are probably like I was and had nowhere else to eat. Our journeys of recovery depended on access to wonderful programs like these.

Remember, I did not have to panhandle for money on State Street to feed myself, nor resort to stealing. Good, healthy food was provided to me so that I could begin to pick up the pieces and make myself whole again.

Here are some things you can do to make a difference.

» 1) Generously give to the Community Kitchen by clicking here.

» 2) Ask others in your faith community if your church or temple might become a monthly sustainer. If 25 churches in Santa Barbara each give $500 per month, that would be $150,000 per year!

Let me end with some closing words from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "Why should there be hunger and deprivation in any land, in any city, at any table, when man has the resources and the scientific know-how to provide all mankind with the basic necessities of life? There is no deficit in human resources. The deficit is in human will."

Let us find the will to keep the Community Kitchen operating at full capacity.

— Wayne Mellinger, Ph.D., is a social justice activist living in Santa Barbara and social worker for the homeless. He is on the board of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 