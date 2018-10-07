We Support the Troops Benefit Will Help Fill Care Packages for Soldiers

The We Support the Troops (WSTT) organization will hold its first annual fundraiser, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.

Held in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation, the event will feature live music by the Low-Down Dudes, full barbecue meal, beer, wine, and a silent auction.

We Support the Troops fills more than 100 care packages every month for U.S. troops around the world. These include canine soldiers.

The boxes are stuffed with necessities and little luxuries with personalized letters to all the recipients. With some 50 volunteers, the goods and products are spread out on tables, then packed in U.S. Postal Service flat-rate boxes.

Each month, WSTT receives wonderful letters of thanks from the soldiers and occasionally soldiers will stop by and thank the volunteers in person. Personalized letters are placed to the recipients in each box.

We Support the Troops can use help from community members to raise funds to buy all the items it will need for the coming holiday season.

— Henry Schulte for We Support the Troops.