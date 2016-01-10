Weak Front Brings Showers to Santa Barbara County

Sports

A weak warm front passing through the region brought light rain to Santa Barbara County on Sunday, but the showers were expected to taper off overnight and into the beginning of the work week.

Most areas were expected to receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain, according to meteorologist Rich Thompson with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The system “had a bit more oomph than what we were thinking of this morning,” Thompson told Noozhawk on Sunday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, Thompson said, with another weak front bringing a chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“It doesn’t look like a big soaker at this point,” he added.

There is a further chance of rain next weekend, Thompson said, but computer forecast models showed a significant degree of uncertainty about that possibility.

Highs the next few days are expected to be in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

An advisory was issued for heavy surf and high tides expected from late Monday through Tuesday.

