Weak Storm Brings 30-Percent Chance of Rain

A weak low-pressure system moving through the region Thursday was accompanied by a 30-percent chance of rain in Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered light showers were reported in some areas after daybreak, and overall rainfall totals were expected to remain light — about a tenth of an inch, forecasters said.

Cloudy conditions were likely through Thursday, but clear skies were expected to return Friday and last through the weekend, forecasters said.

Saturday and Sunday could see some breezy conditions, with gusty northerly winds possibly reaching advisory levels.

Daytime highs were expected to be in the low 60s Thursday, warming to the low 70s by Sunday. Overnight lows in the upper 40s were predicted.

