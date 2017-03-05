Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Weak Storm Dampens Santa Barbara County, Boosts Rainfall Totals

Most areas received about a quarter-inch of precipitation; warming trend expected in the coming week

Skies cleared over Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon following a light rainstorm that moved the region. This is the view from Butterfly Beach in Montecito. Click to view larger
Skies cleared over Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon following a light rainstorm that moved the region. This is the view from Butterfly Beach in Montecito. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 5, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

A weak storm system moved through Santa Barbara County on Sunday, adding small amounts to seasonal rain totals.

Light showers began overnight, and continued into the morning, with most areas getting about a quarter-inch of rain, according to the county Public Works Department.

By midday, the storm system had moved to the east into Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Gusty winds were recorded throughout the afternoon, but no damage was reported.

The wettest spots in the county measured left than a half-inch of rain, and several areas recorded less than a quarter-inch.

Overall, Santa Barbara County is well above average for the rain season that began Sept. 1, with some areas reporting almost double the normal rainfall. The end of the five-year drought is far from over, however.

The National Weather Service said a warming trend is expected through the week, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the 70s. Overnight lows should be in the low 50s.

The next chance of rain appears to be next Sunday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 