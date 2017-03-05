Weak Storm Dampens Santa Barbara County, Boosts Rainfall Totals

Most areas received about a quarter-inch of precipitation; warming trend expected in the coming week

A weak storm system moved through Santa Barbara County on Sunday, adding small amounts to seasonal rain totals.

Light showers began overnight, and continued into the morning, with most areas getting about a quarter-inch of rain, according to the county Public Works Department.

By midday, the storm system had moved to the east into Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Gusty winds were recorded throughout the afternoon, but no damage was reported.

The wettest spots in the county measured left than a half-inch of rain, and several areas recorded less than a quarter-inch.

Overall, Santa Barbara County is well above average for the rain season that began Sept. 1, with some areas reporting almost double the normal rainfall. The end of the five-year drought is far from over, however.

The National Weather Service said a warming trend is expected through the week, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the 70s. Overnight lows should be in the low 50s.

The next chance of rain appears to be next Sunday.

