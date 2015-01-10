Weak Storms Bring Light Showers to Santa Barbara County

A pair of weak low-pressure systems brought scattered showers, but relatively light rainfall totals, to Santa Barbara County on Saturday, with more precipitation expected overnight.

The first system began moving through the region Saturday morning, and Doppler radar showed rain falling, mainly in the coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

By late Saturday, most areas had received between a third and half an inch, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Santa Barbara and Goleta were among the wettest spots with about two-thirds of an inch, while Santa Maria saw only a few hundredths of an inch.

Mostly cloudy skies were expected throughout the day before a second, slightly stronger system pushed through the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch were forecast for areas north of Point Conception, with between 0.5 and 0.75 inches likely to the south.

As much as an inch of rain was possible on some south-facing slopes along the South Coast, forecasters said.

Chance of rainfall was pegged at 40 percent Saturday afternoon, 90 percent Saturday night, and 60 percent Sunday morning.

Daytime highs were expected to be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows around 50.

Skies were expected to clear Sunday afternoon, with a gradual warming trend to the upper 70s by week’s end.

