Wealth Advisor Mitchell Kauffman Selected for Chairman’s Council

Mitchell Kauffman of Kauffman Wealth Services has been named to the Raymond James Financial Services 2014 Chairman’s Council.

Members of the Chairman’s Council represent the top echelon of the firm’s financial advisors; 80 advisors were selected from more than 3,200 Raymond James Financial Services advisors nationwide.

The annual award is presented to financial advisors who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to clients through personal service and professional integrity. Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Requalification is required annually.

Kauffman is president of Kauffman Wealth Services, an independent Santa Barbara wealth management firm. He is a certified financial planner practitioner and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in financial planning.

Kauffman Wealth Services is located at 550 Periwinkle Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.969.5444. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member, FINRA/SIPC.

