Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Wealth Advisor Mitchell Kauffman Selected for Chairman’s Council

By Kelly Rogers for Kauffman Wealth Services | October 16, 2013 | 1:52 p.m.

Mitchell Kauffman
Mitchell Kauffman

Mitchell Kauffman of Kauffman Wealth Services has been named to the Raymond James Financial Services 2014 Chairman’s Council.

Members of the Chairman’s Council represent the top echelon of the firm’s financial advisors; 80 advisors were selected from more than 3,200 Raymond James Financial Services advisors nationwide.

The annual award is presented to financial advisors who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to clients through personal service and professional integrity. Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Requalification is required annually.

Kauffman is president of Kauffman Wealth Services, an independent Santa Barbara wealth management firm. He is a certified financial planner practitioner and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in financial planning.

Kauffman Wealth Services is located at 550 Periwinkle Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.969.5444. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member, FINRA/SIPC.

— Kelly Rogers is a publicist representing Kauffman Wealth Services.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 