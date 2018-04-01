Wealth Manager Mitchell Kauffman to Offer Free Financial Planning Workshops

Get tips for achieving retirement financial independence in today’s tough economy

Mitchell Kauffman, managing director of Santa Barbara-based Kauffman Wealth Services, will offer free workshops called “Smart Financial Planning: How to Plan to Succeed” through the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

The two-part course will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16 and Saturday, April 23 at the Wake Center Campus, 200 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.

Those who attend the workshops will learn key strategies to make retirement as financially feasible as possible. Topics to be explored include:

» How to invest for financial independence: Learn how stocks, bonds, mutual funds and annuities work, and how to select and combine them to achieve goals and generate reliable income.

» When can you afford to retire? Learn to calculate “Your Retirement Number” to determine the rate of return you will need and learn how to manage financial risk.

» Will your money last as long as you do? Learn the five methods for managing retirement income designed to help make your money last.

“While retirement can be the best years of one’s life, the transition can be a time of great stress, especially in this down economy,” Kauffman says. “My workshops are designed to provide tools to help map out a smooth transition into retirement both financially and psychologically.”

To sign up for the course, click here or call 805.964.6853. The course number is 504151.

Kauffman Wealth Services is located at 550 Periwinkle Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.969.5444.

— Jamie Brown is a publicist.