Wear Green to Buellton’s Red Hot Wine & Chili Festival

By Jen Ortega for Buellton Wine & Chili Festival | January 28, 2019 | 1:24 p.m.

The 6th Annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival is happening on St. Patrick’s Day this year, Sunday, March 17, so those attending are reminded to wear green.

The festival, noon-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton, will celebrate local wines and craft breweries while festival-goers can face off at the chili cookoff to see who makes the best chili in town.

There will be chili and samples from more than 25 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies. Visitors can also enjoy playing bocce ball, table tennis and cornhole.

The festival highlight is the community chili cook-off, open to all local businesses and residents. Attendees can try chili and salsa made by some of the best local chefs, and restaurants, all competing to take home prizes for the best chili and homemade salsa.
 
Live entertainment will be provided by Noble Grizwald and The Rincons.

Based in Ventura, Noble Grizwald, formed initially by four friends, spans a sonic range from upbeat indie a la Vampire Weekend, to psychedelic journeys akin to Pink Floyd, with roots in country and folk in the great American tradition of the Nashville and southern scenes.

The Rincons, also known as the Dusty Jugz, are a local favorite in Buellton. When they play rock, they’re The Rincons, but when they play country, they’re the Dusty Jugz.

Event tickets are $45 for Hot Chili Ticket (general admission for those 21 and older); $20 for Mild Chili Ticket (ages 13-20); and $10 for Chili Verde Ticket (children 12 and under).

Options for safe transport to the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival include the Brew Bus, which will be doing pickups in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Pickup will be at Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Santa Barbara at 10:30 a.m.; Special Brewing Co. in Goleta, 11 a.m.; Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Santa Maria, 10:30 a.m.; and Solvang Brewing Co. in Lompoc, 11:15 a.m.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com. No walk-up tickets will be sold at bus departure, tickets must be purchased in advance.

— Jen Ortega for Buellton Wine & Chili Festival.

 

