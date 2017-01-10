Wear Red Day Strut Aims to Give Heart Disease the Boot

Business leaders, executives, employees and community leaders will take to State Street at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, for the American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day Strut. The Wear Red Day Strut will start on upper State Street and end with a celebration at Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The goal of the Wear Red Strut is to raise awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourage participants to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

Festivities will include the opportunity to strut your stuff on a red carpet experience, heart-healthy happy hour and small bites on the terrace at Paseo Nuevo, CPR training, and health and wellness exhibits. The public is encouraged to participate in this free event.

The Wear Day Strut is sponsored locally by Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants and is part of the larger Go Red for Women campaign that takes place nationally in February.

In addition to the Wear Red Day Strut, the American Heart Association will host the Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The Santa Barbara Go Red for Women event will begin with a health expo, followed by the luncheon and program.

The annual Go Red For Women campaign harnesses the energy, passion and power of women and those who love them, to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

Macy’s has been a national sponsor of the Go Red For Women movement since its inception, donating more than $40 million in the fight against women and heart disease. For more information on how to shop and fight cardiovascular disease, at the Macy’s Annual Wear Red Sale visit goredforwomen.org/uncategorized/macys-annual-wear-red-sale.

For more information about the Wear Red Strut or the Go Red For Women Luncheon, visit goredsb.heart.org, call 963-8862 or email [email protected]

— Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association.