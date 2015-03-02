Weather Blamed in Injury Accident on Highway 101 Near Orcutt

Weather may have been a factor in a rollover accident on Highway 101 south of Orcutt on Monday that sent a motorist to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the crash on northbound Highway 101 at the Solomon Summit, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

A Chevy pickup overturned and came to rest on the driver's side in the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire crews had to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the driver from the wreckage, Sadecki said.

The patient was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Sadecki said.

"Extreme weather conditions may have been a factor in this accident," Sadecki said.

Hail and heavy rain were reported in the Orcutt area at the time of the crash.

Cause of the accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

