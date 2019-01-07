More Rain On the Way This Week For Santa Barbara County

National Weather Service predicts 50-percent chance of rain Wednesday and another storm moving into the region this weekend

In Santa Barbara County, 24-hour rainfall totals as of Monday afternoon were above 1 inch in many areas, and forecasters predict more on the way this week.

Forecasters were calling for a 20-percent chance of rain showers Tuesday night, which will increase to a 50-percent chance of rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have another storm moving in,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We aren’t expecting it to be as moist as the last two storms, but it does give another shot at some additional precipitation.”

The weather is expected to clear up for partly cloudy skies Thursday along the Central Coast, with another storm coming into the area Friday through Monday.

“The one this weekend looks a little stronger,” Hoxsie said. She said it was still too early to tell whether the weekend storm has potential to cause flooding or debris flows.

“As it gets closer, we will have a better idea as to how much rain would come with it, and the intensity has to do with whether we have a strong cold front or if there might be a chance of thunderstorms,” she continued.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Elevated surf and strong rip currents are highest along the west and northwest facing beaches.

So-called sneaker waves and other potential hazards can “create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone,” warned the statement.

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers are activating at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The locations include: the Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria; Peace Lutheran Church at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd. in Lompoc; Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; Carpinteria Community Church at 1111 Vallecito Road; and University Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista. The warming center hotline is 805.324.2372.

As of Monday, the county had hit 85 percent of its normal-to-date rainfall, according to the county Flood Control District.

Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta was the county's wettest spot for the recent storm, recording 3.31 inches of rain in 24 hours, followed by San Marcos Pass which received 2.88 inches.

For the 24 hours ending Monday afternoon, Goleta received 2.16 inches; downtown Santa Barbara had received 1.79 inches; the Cold Spring debris basin in Montecito got 1.99 inches; Carpinteria had 0.75 inches; Solvang had 0.25 inches; Lompoc had 0.39 inches; and Santa Maria had 0.17 inches of rain.

Cachuma Reservoir got 0.51 inches of rain and reached 31-percent capacity, while Gibraltar Reservoir was at 61-percent capacity.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall reports.

Click here to sign up for the county’s Aware & Prepare alerts.

