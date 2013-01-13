Weather Makes a Cold Call on Santa Barbara County, Putting Crops at Risk

The National Weather Service warned Saturday night that subfreezing overnight temperatures will pose a significant threat to the region’s rich agricultural crops and plants. The next few days of frosty conditions herald the coldest weather of the winter so far.

Forecasters said nighttime temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing in coastal valleys and canyons through Monday night, with lows in the low 20s possible. A freeze watch is in effect through Monday morning and officials warned that subfreezing conditions can cause significant damage to unprotected plants and crops. Residents also were advised to shelter pets.

A bit of a warm spell should arrive Tuesday, but overnight temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-30s by midweek.

Daytime temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the low to mid-50s along the coast, with temperatures in the low 60s the rest of the week.

Santa ana winds are possible beginning Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday morning, the weather service said

