Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Summer-Like Weather Expected for Thanksgiving Day in Santa Barbara County

Sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, and some areas could see highs around 90 degrees

Beach-goers enjoy summer-like weather at Butterfly Beach on Monday. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and well-above-normal temperatures through Thanksgiving Day. Click to view larger
Beach-goers enjoy summer-like weather at Butterfly Beach on Monday. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and well-above-normal temperatures through Thanksgiving Day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 20, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

Sunny skies with temperatures well above normal are expected through Thanksgiving Day in Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the mid-80s are forecast throughout the county on Turkey Day, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm up begins Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s in most coastal areas.

“It will be warming up tomorrow,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Wednesday calls for the hottest temperatures on Santa Santa Barbara’s South Coast, with sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s and 80s.

Montecito is expected to see highs near 83 degrees beginning Tuesday, with Wednesday day’s high predicted to be near 87 degrees and Thursday’s temperature near 86 degrees.

The Santa Ynez Valley is forecast to reach highs in the lower to mid-80s Tuesday, and temperatures are predicted to climb to the mid-80s to lower-90s Wednesday.

Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s are predicted for the South Coast on Thursday.

Temperatures should then drop into the 70s to around 80 degrees Friday on the South Coast, the weather service said.

In the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday, the thermometer will climb in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Santa Ynez Valley is predicted to reach lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s, except the lower to mid-60s in the hills Thursday night.

In November, Santa Barbara’s average monthly temperature is 69 degrees, according to the U.S. Climate Data.

According to the U.S. Climate Data, the average monthly temperature in Santa Ynez is 74 degrees.

“We do get warm temperatures this time of year, and there’s some offshore winds — but it is almost 17 degrees hotter,” Kaplan said.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.




 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 