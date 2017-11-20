Summer-Like Weather Expected for Thanksgiving Day in Santa Barbara County

Sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, and some areas could see highs around 90 degrees

Sunny skies with temperatures well above normal are expected through Thanksgiving Day in Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the mid-80s are forecast throughout the county on Turkey Day, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm up begins Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s in most coastal areas.

“It will be warming up tomorrow,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Wednesday calls for the hottest temperatures on Santa Santa Barbara’s South Coast, with sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s and 80s.

Montecito is expected to see highs near 83 degrees beginning Tuesday, with Wednesday day’s high predicted to be near 87 degrees and Thursday’s temperature near 86 degrees.

The Santa Ynez Valley is forecast to reach highs in the lower to mid-80s Tuesday, and temperatures are predicted to climb to the mid-80s to lower-90s Wednesday.

Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s are predicted for the South Coast on Thursday.

Temperatures should then drop into the 70s to around 80 degrees Friday on the South Coast, the weather service said.

In the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday, the thermometer will climb in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Santa Ynez Valley is predicted to reach lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s, except the lower to mid-60s in the hills Thursday night.

In November, Santa Barbara’s average monthly temperature is 69 degrees, according to the U.S. Climate Data.

According to the U.S. Climate Data, the average monthly temperature in Santa Ynez is 74 degrees.

“We do get warm temperatures this time of year, and there’s some offshore winds — but it is almost 17 degrees hotter,” Kaplan said.

