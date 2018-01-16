National Weather Service Predicts Light Rain Thursday, Friday in Santa Barbara County

Small amounts of rainfall will be a test for storm-damaged drainage system in Montecito, officials say

The light rain expected later this week across Santa Barbara County's South Coast could impact Highway 101, commuters on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and large surf for those traveling by boat, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service predicts a 20-percent chance precipitation will reach the coast by Thursday night, and rain amounts could possibly drop less than a tenth of an inch across the region and slightly over a tenth of an inch in the mountains.

The rain will likely clear out Friday morning, but likely continue in the mountain areas until Friday evening, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It looks like a light system in general... a pretty weak storm in terms of rainfall amounts,” he said. “This system is completely different than last week."

Due to the lack of rain that is predicted, Munroe said, flash flooding in recent burn areas shouldn’t be a worry.

“Generally, we don’t get concerned for burn areas until we get closer to a half an inch of rain per hour,” Munroe said.

There is concern upcoming rains could hamper clearing the debris-and-mud-covered Highway 101, county water resources manager Tom Fayram said during Tuesday's community meeting.

Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been working to clear debris basins and creek channels in Montecito to prepare for potential debris flows whenever the next storm comes through, but this week's rains are “not expected to be significant,”​ Fayram said.

“It may be beneficial — we don’t know the full extent of the capacity of our drainage system, but we will find out, and we’ll find it’s weaknesses and we’ll fix it,” Fayram said.

“This rain will give the first test, but we believe the creek systems can handle this next rain. We know there is more rain in store for the coming weeks and months. When future rains come, they can set us back and we have to be prepared.”

Munroe said a cold front is predicted to move from the northwest later this week.

“Last week had a strong southerly flow, which brought large amounts of moisture to the region,” he said. “This one is a more dry, northwesterly flow.”

Munroe said potential gusty northerly winds are expected Friday night throughout the county, and wind advisories may be issued for some mountain areas.

“It’s a little early to get an idea about how strong the winds will be — in terms of exact timing and strengths,” Munroe said. “Any changes in the system could make a difference, but the mountains would be most likely to get the wind advisory.”

He said the increased wind could intensify ocean swells, which could impact people using the ferry shuttle service to commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara.

“It could impact people using the services in terms of the sea becoming more hazardous,” he said.

Waves on Friday are expected to be in the 9- to 12-foot range, and Saturday could have waves in the 7- to 10-foot range, according to solspot.com.

Weather conditions may also hinder travelers using along Interstate 5 on the Grapevine, a high point on the roadway which is frequently closed in the case of snow.

Many Central Coast travelers and some commuters are using alternative routes due to the Highway 101 closure in the Montecito area, including Highway 166 from Santa Maria to connect with I-5 just north of the Grapevine.

“Snow levels could drop below the level of the Grapevine, through the mountains,” Munroe said. “With all of the additional traffic with (Highway) 101 closed, that’s something the keep an eye out.”

The first major winter storm roared into Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Jan. 9 and heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding and debris flows throughout Montecito.

Twenty people were killed and another three are still missing.

The debris flows destroyed and damaged hundreds of homes, tore through utility lines and flooded Highway 101, which has been closed ever since.

Officials said Tuesday that the threat of debris flows and flash flooding after the Thomas Fire is not over, and emergency responders and the community at large have to be prepared for dangerous conditions when it rains.

“My message is, we're still at risk,” said Montecito Fire deputy chief Kevin Taylor, an incident commander for the response.

“The entire burn areas of the Alamo, Sherpa, Rey, Whittier and Thomas fires pose some risk for at least the remainder of this winter and likely several more winters.”

