Weather System Likely to Bring Light Rains to Santa Barbara County

A slow-moving, low-pressure system is expected to bring rain to Santa Barbara County toward the end of the week, but rainfall amounts are forecast to be light.

“It’s a big trough that’s dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska,” said Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The first showers could reach the area by late Wednesday night, but the best chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday, Smith told Noozhawk.

The forecast is calling for a 30-percent chance of rain Thursday, 60 percent Thursday night, and 20 percent Friday morning.

Most areas likely will see less than a quarter inch of rain, up to about a third of an inch, Smith said.

“It should be pretty light rain,” Smith added, noting that forecasters are not expecting significant problems in and around recent burn areas.

“But, obviously, we’ll be keeping an eye on it,” she said.

A bigger concern, she said, is the effect of rain on local roads and highways, which typically are extra slick during the first storms of the season due to a buildup of oil on the pavement.

“We want people to slow down,” she said.

Skies should clear by Friday afternoon, with sunny skies predicted for the weekend.

A second weather front will bring a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday.

High temperatures are expected in the upper-60s, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

