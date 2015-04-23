Web-Based Service Resource JustServe.org Now Available to Local Community

A new community-service resource, JustServe.org, has been developed and is now available to our community.

Service organizations, schools, food banks, churches, cities and many other deserving groups will benefit from this incredible new web-based resource.

Families and individuals looking to volunteer or entities needing help with worthwhile service programs and projects can simply go to JustServe.org, register and sign up to help or post a program or project wherein help is needed. It’s that easy. For those submitting projects or programs, requesting help, once approved, your submission is uploaded on the JustServe.org website and volunteers are notified by email of new opportunities to serve. As a volunteer, you can serve as much or as little as you like.

JustServe.org exists to provide service opportunities for every member of the community.

“Christ lived a life of service and asked us to do the same,” said Darren Hulstine, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Santa Maria stake. “We are proud to introduce JustServe.org as a service resource in every Central Coast community. What a great way for individuals, families or organizations to quickly and conveniently access and provide opportunities to serve those in need.”

To kick off this new service resource, from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 25, hundreds of volunteers will be participating in projects at the local Food Banks to build a fence, paint donation barrels and sort food. At Dana and Pinegrove schools, there will be landscaping, painting, repairs and much more. Log on to JustServe.org to see all the projects needing your help or post your own worthwhile project you need help with.

Start serving today. For more information, please contact Glenn Morris at 559.909.1012 or [email protected].

— Jeff Lind represents JustServe.org.