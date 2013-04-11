Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wedding Site Lands Ex-Bacara Owner in Hot Water with Coastal Commission

Resort draws $575,000 fine after unpermitted development on bluffs

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 11, 2013 | 12:33 a.m.

The former owner of the Bacara Resort & Spa in western Goleta faces a $575,000 fine from the California Coastal Commission for building a site for weddings on a bluff top without proper permits.

SB Luxury Resort, an affiliate of Ohana Real Estate Investors and Rockpoint Group, will foot the bill for development completed at the 35-acre beachfront property that the California Coastal Commission alleges “had the potential to result in individual and cumulative adverse effects to the riparian habitat and creek within Bell Canyon,” according to a report decision the commission was set to hand down Thursday.

In February, Ohana sold the 360-room resort and conference center at 8301 Hollister Ave. to BRS Ventures, an affiliate of Pacific Hospitality Group LLC, after owning the property since 2011.

Last July, the Coastal Commission became aware of unpermitted work, which included transforming a bluff top that overlooked Haskell’s Beach on the hotel’s East Terrace into a grassy, wedding venue, entirely removing or significantly trimming non-native eucalyptus trees, placing sod and wood chips on the site, and locking a gate to prevent public access to the beach.

Commission findings showed that vegetation was removed in at least 2002, 2004 and 2006, with additional landscaping and placement of an irrigation system occurring after Aug. 28, 2010.

“While the coastal bluff habitat, coastal sage scrub and eucalyptus trees do not rise to the level of environmentally sensitive habitat … these habitats did provide significant natural resources to the area prior to the unpermitted development,” an ecologist wrote in the report.

The report, which will force the resort to fully restore the site, notes that the property has archaeological significance since Chumash Indians previously occupied the land.

Although Ohana could not be reached for comment Wednesday, the report includes a pledge to pay the fine signed by SB Luxury Resort Executive Manager Chris Smith.

Both SB Luxury Resort and BRS Ventures acknowledge in the report that the violations were known during the purchasing process.

“Bacara is committed to protecting our coastline and natural resources, and has pledged our full support to local nonprofits that further this mission,” Bacara Resort & Spa General Manager Kathleen Cochran said in a statement. “Bacara’s new ownership group takes this issue very seriously, and is committed to working amicably with the Coastal Commission on a beneficial resolution.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 