Business

Local Summit Proposes Counseling for Wedding Industry

By Kerry Lee Doehr for Santa Barbara Wedding Industry Summit | October 1, 2018 | 11:04 a.m.

Wedding professionals from Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Santa Barbara Club for an evening of information and collaboration to discuss changes that have affected the wedding industry.

Information will cover national changes, as well as the local Santa Barbara wedding climate, which took a powerful hit this year with the Thomas Fire and debris flow.

Wedding professionals will discuss the current issue of the Santa Barbara County ordinance that places restrictions on the ability to host events at private estates, affecting the income of an industry as well as the local community.

The State of the Santa Barbara Wedding Industry Fireside Summit, Define. Design. Evolve, includes two sessions:

One examines the wedding industry history over time — the shift of wedding clientele, marketing, and a look at the California and Santa Barbara economies, as well as the changes taking place.

The other session features a think tank panel of local wedding business leaders anchoring an audience collaboration portion to discuss the issues at hand.

The panel includes professionals from: Four Seasons Biltmore Santa Barbara, Blue Star Parking & Valet, SPARK Creative Events, Godfather Films, Gainey Winery, Ybarra Music, Berkshire Hathaway Realty, and Percy Sales Events.

Also, Cody Floral Design, Ventura Rental Party & Events, Music by Bonnie & Co, Association of Club Catering Professionals, Ceremonies by Nanette, Mike Adams Creative Business Consultant, Catering Connection, and Michael Costa Photography.

“The wedding industry as a whole has gone through radical changes over the last seven years and is still shifting at lightning speed,” said Kerry Lee Doehr, 20-year Santa Barbara wedding planning veteran and founder of the summit.

“On top of that, our local Santa Barbara wedding community has been hit with those industry changes plus the effects of the recent twin tragedies (Thomas Fire/flood) and the challenges with the county of Santa Barbara on private estates hosting special events,” she said.

“We have a lot to process. At no time has it ever been more important to come together as an industry if one is to stay relevant, evolve, and not go extinct,” she said.

Summit Pass holders will enjoy live music, wine, hors d’oeuvres, a fireside chat program of education and collaboration, plus networking and community-building opportunities.

Major event sponsors supporting The State of the Santa Barbara Wedding Industry Fireside Summit include:

The Santa Barbara Club, Event Vignette, SPARK Creative Events, Ybarra Music, Islay Events, Blue Star Parking & Valet, Ventura Rental Party & Events, Emily Merrill Photography, Riviera Productions, Choozly, Creative Coverings, VOX DJs.

Also, TEAM Hair and Makeup, B Studios, Engaging Inspiration and Santa Barbara Wine Country Weddings & Events.

For more about the summit, visit EngagingInspiration.com/santa-barbara-wedding-industry-summ.

— Kerry Lee Doehr for Santa Barbara Wedding Industry Summit.

 

