Weekend Events, Flights Cancelled Due to Thomas Fire Expansion

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:39 p.m. | December 16, 2017 | 11:47 a.m.

This story was last updated at 1:39 p.m Saturday.

A number of events, activities and flights in the Santa Barbara area were cancelled Saturday due to the expansion of the Thomas Fire:

» The Santa Barbara Zoo is in a voluntary evacuation zone and is closed. Zoo officials report that some animals are going into crates and being staged for possible evacuation to predetermined locations. Staff has training and transportation. The zoo does not need public assistance, and officials there stress that the public should not come to the zoo.

» The Ice in Paradise holiday show, Holidays Around the World: Olympic Style, scheduled for two performances  Saturday has been cancelled. The facility remains open for free skating.

» The UCSB Arts & Lectures performance Saturday night by the Blind Boys of Alabama  has been cancelled. The A&L ticket office will be in touch with ticket holders in the coming days to confirm refund details. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this process, while our staff is affected by the fire.

» United Airlines has cancelled its remaining flights into and out of Santa Barbara Airport for the remainder of Saturday, according to the Flight View website. At least one inbound flight, from Denver, was diverted to LAX. United passengers should check with the company's website for details and updates. Santa Barbara Airport and the airspace surrounding Santa Barbara remains open.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

