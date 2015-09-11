Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:07 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Weekend Heat May Give Way to Showers in Santa Barbara County

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 11, 2015

This weekend’s weather will mostly align with the hot and humid trend of preceding days, but locals could see a reprieve in the form of showers early next week.

The National Weather Service is predicting a partly cloudy weekend in Santa Barbara, with highs of 88 degrees on Saturday and 85 on Sunday — when South Coast residents could see a slight break in humidity ahead of possible showers Monday and Tuesday.

There’s a 20-percent chance of rain for Santa Barbara starting Monday evening through Tuesday, according to Robbie Munroe, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Temperatures will dip into the low 80s early next week and stay there until around Friday, when the area could see another heat spike, Munroe said.

Because Santa Barbara is on the northern end of that possible precipitation and low-pressure system, with most rain falling farther south, Santa Maria and North County aren’t included in that part of the forecast — for now.

“I imagine it’s subject to change as we get more details,” Munroe said.

As a consolation prize, Santa Maria could see slightly cooler temperatures in the next week.

The forecasted high there on Saturday is 83, with a high of 78 degrees on Sunday, Munroe said, noting Santa Maria residents could expect to see temperatures in the mid-70s through next week.

