Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Weekend Police Roundup

Santa Barbara Police Department officers say they prevented one gang fight during the weekend and arrested who they say are known gang members on weapons charges.

By Staff | December 10, 2007 | 2:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police officers say they prevented a gang fight Friday night in a parking lot next to the Lobero Theatre, according to the department’s weekend summary of events released Monday.

 

Officers were tipped about the reported brewing battle around 7:30 p.m., while working the State Street Christmas Parade, said department spokesman, Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

“Police arrived before the fighting started, scattering numerous juveniles in every direction,” McCaffrey said in a statement.

Five teens were detained; two boys and three girls, he said.

Officers confiscated a claw hammer from a 15-year-old girl who said she had it for protection. The other four youths – all of them 15 and 16 years old – were cited on charges of loitering, McCaffrey said.

Later, around 11:50 p.m., police arrested four occupants of a 2000 Ford pickup truck parked at 200 N. Soledad St. after an officer recognized three of them as alleged gang members or associates.

“Inside the vehicle were common gang weapons including a club, two knives and a hammer,” McCaffrey said.

Officers arrested Jesus Adrian Morales, 19, on suspicion of possession of an illegal weapon in furtherance of a street gang; a 16-year-old boy   on the same charges plus violation of probation and curfew; and Miguel Marquez, 20, on an outstanding warrant. The 17-year-old driver of the pickup was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as violating curfew and having passengers in the car after 10 p.m.

The vehicle was impounded.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 