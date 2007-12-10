Weekend Police Roundup

Santa Barbara Police Department officers say they prevented one gang fight during the weekend and arrested who they say are known gang members on weapons charges.

Santa Barbara Police officers say they prevented a gang fight Friday night in a parking lot next to the Lobero Theatre, according to the department’s weekend summary of events released Monday.

Officers were tipped about the reported brewing battle around 7:30 p.m., while working the State Street Christmas Parade, said department spokesman, Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

“Police arrived before the fighting started, scattering numerous juveniles in every direction,” McCaffrey said in a statement.

Five teens were detained; two boys and three girls, he said.

Officers confiscated a claw hammer from a 15-year-old girl who said she had it for protection. The other four youths – all of them 15 and 16 years old – were cited on charges of loitering, McCaffrey said.

Later, around 11:50 p.m., police arrested four occupants of a 2000 Ford pickup truck parked at 200 N. Soledad St. after an officer recognized three of them as alleged gang members or associates.

“Inside the vehicle were common gang weapons including a club, two knives and a hammer,” McCaffrey said.

Officers arrested Jesus Adrian Morales, 19, on suspicion of possession of an illegal weapon in furtherance of a street gang; a 16-year-old boy on the same charges plus violation of probation and curfew; and Miguel Marquez, 20, on an outstanding warrant. The 17-year-old driver of the pickup was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as violating curfew and having passengers in the car after 10 p.m.

The vehicle was impounded.