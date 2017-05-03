Weekend Rain May Bring Thunderstorms to Santa Barbara South Coast

After several days of sunshine in Santa Barbara County, warm spring weather will give way to showers and possible thunderstorms into the weekend.

Light precipitation will start approaching the South Coast starting with a 40-percent chance of rain after midnight on Saturday and the possibility of showers remaining through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall is predicted to total a tenth of an inch, according to Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“More rain is expected further south — down towards Orange County and San Diego counties,” Fisher said.

Morning fog and low clouds are expected to turn into clear skies on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to dip into the 60s by Saturday, with cloudy weather forecast for the day and night.

The likelihood of rain will increase Sunday, from the 40-percent chance of showers Saturday night into a 50-percent chance of drizzle in the morning, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather conditions on Sunday and Monday are expected to be the coolest days, with highs in the low-60s, Fisher said.

The chance of rain on Monday is put at 40 percent, with daytime temperature highs in the 60s to around 70.

Tuesday has a 20-percent chance of rain.

“It should clear out by Tuesday,” Fisher said.

