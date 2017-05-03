Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Weekend Rain May Bring Thunderstorms to Santa Barbara South Coast

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 3, 2017 | 4:36 p.m.

After several days of sunshine in Santa Barbara County, warm spring weather will give way to showers and possible thunderstorms into the weekend.

Light precipitation will start approaching the South Coast starting with a 40-percent chance of rain after midnight on Saturday and the possibility of showers remaining through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall is predicted to total a tenth of an inch, according to Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“More rain is expected further south — down towards Orange County and San Diego counties,” Fisher said.

Morning fog and low clouds are expected to turn into clear skies on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to dip into the 60s by Saturday, with cloudy weather forecast for the day and night. 

The likelihood of rain will increase Sunday, from the 40-percent chance of showers Saturday night into a 50-percent chance of drizzle in the morning, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

Weather conditions on Sunday and Monday are expected to be the coolest days, with highs in the low-60s, Fisher said.

The chance of rain on Monday is put at 40 percent, with daytime temperature highs in the 60s to around 70.

Tuesday has a 20-percent chance of rain.

“It should clear out by Tuesday,” Fisher said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 