Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Another Minuteman III Missile Test Set from Vandenberg

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 25, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

For the second time in four days, a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to occur from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch is expected at 3:54 a.m. Friday, and the launch window will remain open until 9:54 a.m.

Minuteman missile tests take place from underground silos on the North Base.

A test occurred Monday from the base, and Vandenberg officials recently noted that technical troubles have delayed ICBM tests scheduled for last year.

Air Force Global Strike Command officials said the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

"Extensive resources are devoted to every launch mission to ensure safety in our local area and downrange," said Col. Shane Clark, 30th Space Wing vice commander and the launch decision authority. "Working with Air Force Global Strike Command, Team Vandenberg is poised to provide safe launch operations in support of this important demonstration of our nation's secure and effective combat ready ICBM force."

The launch team, under the direction of the 576th Flight Test Squadron based at Vandenberg, includes crew members and maintenance personnel from the 341st Missile Wing of Malmstrom AFB in Montana.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 