Another Minuteman III Missile Test Set from Vandenberg

For the second time in four days, a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to occur from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch is expected at 3:54 a.m. Friday, and the launch window will remain open until 9:54 a.m.

Minuteman missile tests take place from underground silos on the North Base.

A test occurred Monday from the base, and Vandenberg officials recently noted that technical troubles have delayed ICBM tests scheduled for last year.

Air Force Global Strike Command officials said the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

"Extensive resources are devoted to every launch mission to ensure safety in our local area and downrange," said Col. Shane Clark, 30th Space Wing vice commander and the launch decision authority. "Working with Air Force Global Strike Command, Team Vandenberg is poised to provide safe launch operations in support of this important demonstration of our nation's secure and effective combat ready ICBM force."

The launch team, under the direction of the 576th Flight Test Squadron based at Vandenberg, includes crew members and maintenance personnel from the 341st Missile Wing of Malmstrom AFB in Montana.

