Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Posted on October 30, 2018 | 10:26 a.m.

Wei-ling Dai, 85, of Santa Barbara

Source: Cynthia Dai

Wei-ling Dai
Wei-ling Dai

Wei-ling Dai, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 13, 2018, surrounded by family in Santa Barbara, where she lived for the last 28 years.

She was born in Nanjing, China, and grew up in a diplomatic family, living in Vancouver, Johannesburg, Taipei, the Dominican Republic, and New York City.

Married to Victor Shen-yu Dai for 26 years, they raised two daughters in California, Liberia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

An English literature major at National Taiwan University and graduate of the University of Washington’s Information School, she brought computerized Asian language cataloging to libraries across the world and was a UCSB librarian for 17 years.

A connoisseur of travel, gardening, and Chinese food, she loved to share her passions with friends.

Proud mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by daughters Cynthia and Vivian Dai, grandchildren Brandon Lasko and Jordan Fenigstein, brother Ting-Kai Li, and sister Yuling Wei; and was preceded in death by brother Tingye Li.

We will celebrate her life Sunday, Nov. 4, by scattering her ashes off the coast and with an open reception at Maravilla Community Clubhouse from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tribute donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

— Cynthia Dai

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 