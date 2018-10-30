Wei-ling Dai, 85, of Santa Barbara

Posted on October 30, 2018 | 10:26 a.m.

Source: Cynthia Dai

Wei-ling Dai, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 13, 2018, surrounded by family in Santa Barbara, where she lived for the last 28 years.

She was born in Nanjing, China, and grew up in a diplomatic family, living in Vancouver, Johannesburg, Taipei, the Dominican Republic, and New York City.

Married to Victor Shen-yu Dai for 26 years, they raised two daughters in California, Liberia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

An English literature major at National Taiwan University and graduate of the University of Washington’s Information School, she brought computerized Asian language cataloging to libraries across the world and was a UCSB librarian for 17 years.

A connoisseur of travel, gardening, and Chinese food, she loved to share her passions with friends.

Proud mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by daughters Cynthia and Vivian Dai, grandchildren Brandon Lasko and Jordan Fenigstein, brother Ting-Kai Li, and sister Yuling Wei; and was preceded in death by brother Tingye Li.

We will celebrate her life Sunday, Nov. 4, by scattering her ashes off the coast and with an open reception at Maravilla Community Clubhouse from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tribute donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

— Cynthia Dai