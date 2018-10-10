Weigh In on Local Issues at Meet-ups With 3rd Dist. Supervisor Hartmann

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann invites constituents to visit during upcoming office hours to discuss talk about issues affecting Solvang, Los Alamos and Guadalupe.
Constituent office hours are:
Solvang: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 1745 Mission Drive.
Los Alamos: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St.
Guadalupe: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at The American Legion Post 371, 1025 Guadalupe St.
Hartmann is interested in speaking with students, residents, community leaders and businesses to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects, and answer any questions residents have regarding local issues.
Drop-ins welcome.
— Jefferson Litten for County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.