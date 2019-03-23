Weigh In On Local Plans for Developing Clean Energy

The county of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with the cities of Carpinteria and Goleta, has been developing a strategic energy plan that aims to identify areas throughout the county that may be well-suited to renewable energy development.

The county and cities are hosting two workshops in Buellton and Santa Maria seeking input on two focus areas: agricultural land and landholder or investor.

Agricultural stakeholders will focus on options for siting renewable energy projects on underutilized agricultural land, and adding on-site energy and resiliency for packaging and processing facilities.

The workshop will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Buellton Recreation Center, 301 2nd St. Space is limited. To RSVP for the agricultural stakeholder workshop, visit www.signup.com/go/gubuWGN.

The second workshop for landholders, and finance and investment partners is to seek input to help identify strategies to develop local clean, reliable and resilient energy. It will also focus on tax incentives for investment in designated Opportunity Zones.

Scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, this workshop is at the Santa Maria Business Development Center, 731 S. Lincoln St. Space is limited. To RSVP, visit www.signup.com/go/LWZaYcY.

Direct questions or comments to Marisa Hanson-Lopez, senior program specialist, Community Services Department, [email protected] or call 805-568-3530.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.