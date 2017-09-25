Let MTD Know How You Like Your Ride

In an effort to better understand how people get around the South Coast, Santa Barbara MTD has launched a community survey seeking information from local residents, whether or not they currently ride the bus.

The brief survey is available in English and Spanish, and can be taken online or on a paper form. Paper forms will be available at the Transit Center and MTD Headquarters, and can be mailed upon request.



Click here to take the Community Survey in English.

Click here to take the Community Survey in Spanish.



In addition to seeking input through the survey, the MTD Board of Directors will hold three community listening sessions in October.

MTD encourages the public to attend and share what they like, what they'd like to see change, and give general feedback on MTD's services. Refreshments will be provided.



Community listening sessions will be:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Santa Barbara MTD headquarters, John G. Britton Auditorium 550 Olive St.



Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m., Carpinteria City Hall, Council Chambers, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.



Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Goleta City Hall, Council Chambers 130 Cremona Drive, Ste. B

Simultaneous English/Spanish interpretation will be available. If accommodations are needed, contact Hillary, 963-3364 ext. 218 or [email protected] at least 72 hours before the scheduled meeting.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.