Weigh In on Lompoc Election District Boundaries

Like more than 70 cities and 157 school districts statewide, Lompoc is making a change in how voters elect their City Council members. To that issue, the Lompoc Council is seeking the community’s help in planning the change to by-district council elections.

The Lompoc City Council is working toward having council members elected by district, starting in November 2018. This is in contrast to current at-large citywide elections, in which all voters have the ability to vote for all city council seats.

​The primary goal when drawing council election districts is to draw lines that keep neighborhoods together. So, the Lompoc City Council is asking Lompoc residents: What do you consider the boundaries of your neighborhood?

A website has been established: drawlompoc.org, to help facilitate this public input process for the transition to by-district council elections.

The public will have an opportunity at the Oct. 17 Lompoc City Council meeting to provide ideas about districting. Oct. 26 is the deadline for the public to submit proposed draft maps. The council also is scheduled to receive public suggestions on this matter at its meetings on Nov. 7 and 21.

Visit drawlompoc.org for more information.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.