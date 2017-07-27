Weigh In on Lompoc Website Redesign

Community membes are invited to provide feedback in a Website Community Survey that will be used for a city of Lompoc website redesign.

The Website Community Survey seeks input on the current city website at cityoflompoc.com, as well as ideas for improving navigation, features and design moving forward. The survey will be available on the city of Lompoc’s website through Aug. 9.

Information from surveys submitted will be used to ensure the redesigned city of Lompoc website best meets the needs of the Lompoc community.

Questions regarding the Website Community Survey should be directed to the city’s Public Information Office, 875-8278 or [email protected]

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.