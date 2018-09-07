Weigh In On Selection of New Solvang City Manager

Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro will retire at the end of December, after serving in his job for 12 years, and the city is looking to the community to assist in the selection of a new city manager.

Vidro began working for Solvang in 2005 as Public Works director/city engineer.

The Solvang City Council has hired Bob Murray & Associates as the recruitment consultant to fill the city manager post. The application period will close on Oct. 12.

For more information, visit www.bobmurrayassoc.com.

The City Council is requesting feedback from the community to aid in its search for the ideal candidate. A survey is available online for community members to share their views of Solvang’s most critical issues and their desired traits in a new manager.

Visit the Recent News section on the cityofsolvang.com home page to participate in the survey.

— Lisa S. Martin for city of Solvang.