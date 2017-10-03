Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Weigh in On Storm Water Resource Plan

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | October 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency (SBCWA) will hold two meetings in October to receive public comments on the preparation of a Santa Barbara Countywide Integrated Storm Water Resource Plan (SWRP).

The first meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Planning Commission hearing room at the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The second will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Joseph Centeno Government Center, 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria

The meetings are being held by the SBCWA and its partner agencies, which include the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe and Solvang; the Carpinteria Valley and Montecito water districts, and UCSB.

Public contributions from these meetings will inform the development of the SWRP. The SWRP is funded by a State Planning Grant awarded to the county pursuant to the Stormwater Resource Planning Act (SB 985).

In 2014, the California Legislature adopted SB 985, which requires public agencies to develop a storm water-resource plan as part of the grant funding-request process.

Grant funding requires the plan involve a collaborative effort with comments from stakeholders throughout the county in order to identify and prioritize multiple benefit storm water (and dry weather) runoff projects, which improve regional water self-reliance, and adapt to the effects on water supply arising from climate change.

Beneficial projects include improving stormwater quality, increasing water supplies, flood management, environmental, and community benefits.

For information about the meetings and how to provide public input, contact John Karamitsos, program specialist, at 739-8761 or [email protected] For more information on SBCWA, visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd/wateragency.sbc.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 
